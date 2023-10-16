(PHOTOS) Oakhurst Porchfest 2023

Share

Decatur, GA — The streets in the Oakhurst neighborhood of Decatur were alive with the sound of music during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Porchfest is an annual event in the Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood where bands and musicians pair up with local homeowners to put on a show for the community. With 215 acts of all types of musical genres who performed, there was something for everyone to enjoy during the free grassroots neighborhood music festival.

Bands don’t need to audition or have a certain skill level in order to participate, they just need to find a homeowner to host them and register together with the show’s organizers.

“There’s no gatekeeping to it, which is what I think is [what] really makes it powerful,” Mark Kelly, singer, guitarist, and keyboard player for Atlanta Rush Hour previously said. “Anyone can get up there, from a group of guys, a group of dads hanging out playing weird progressive rock to kids playing just their favorite tunes. So I think it’s a really important piece to making the music scene…just accessible, available and really growing it from the ground up.”

Writer Anila Yoganathan contributed to this article.

