(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain’s Leila Mason Park gets a new playground

Stone Mountain, GA — More than 100 volunteers from the city of Stone Mountain and UnitedHealthcare came together with KABOOM! on Friday, Oct. 20, to build a new playground at Leila Mason Park in the city’s Historic Shermantown community.

Stone Mountain Assistant City Manager Shawn Edmondson said the city was excited to partner with KABOOM! and UnitedHealthcare to rebuild the Leila Mason playground.

“This project is very important to the community,” Edmonson said. “We want to assure that kids have a safe playground and a safe area to come and play as a community. We also want adults to come out and participate and enjoy these social activities as a community.”

KABOOM! is nonprofit working to end playspace inequality that builds playspaces in partnership with child-serving nonprofits and municipal agencies.

In eight hours, volunteers moved over 135 cubic yards of mulch, built a stage, a chalkboard, and a directional post, and mixed and moved over 13,000 lbs. of concrete for the kid-designed playground.

Speaking to the volunteers, Stone Mountain Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones said, “This wasn’t about one person doing one thing to make one thing great, it was about a community coming together in love and connection to say that we are one.”

“We want to embrace all of you for what you have done, but more importantly, we want to remember the people that are here,” Jones said. “Leila Mason is one of the most used parks here in the city. This community is called Shermantown, and it has so much history. Some of the history is unsightly, but what we have done today, we have turned it around. We have turned hate into love. Tell your friends, tell your neighbors, the city of Stone Mountain right here in Shermantown where descendants of slaves live that we are a city and community of love. I just thank you all from the bottom of my heart, each-and-every one of you.”

Leila Mason Park is located at 5510 Stillhouse Road, Stone Mountain, 30083.

