(PHOTOS) The 2023 Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade

Decatur, GA — People lined the streets in Downtown Decatur to watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade on Sunday, Oct. 29. After the parade, the crowds headed to the Square for a post parade celebration with music, dancing stilt walkers and vendors.

