(PHOTOS) The 2023 Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade

Decatur, GA — People lined the streets in Downtown Decatur to watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade on Sunday, Oct. 29. After the parade, the crowds headed to the Square for a post parade celebration with music, dancing stilt walkers and vendors.
Black Sheep Ensemble leads the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Johnson family in costume as Wendy, Tinkerbell, Peter Pan and Captain Hook wait for the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade to start in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marcia Braga came in costume to watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Abi came in costume to watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cicely Thornton (left) and her daughter Peyton watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean
A participant stops for a photo as the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants stop for a photo as the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants dance their way up Church Street during the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christy and Hector Amador walk in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Siblings Deron as Skeleton in rear, Summer as a mermaid (left) and Zechariah as Spiderman pose for a photo during the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean
Participants in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade head to the Decatur Square for after parade music and dancing on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Darth Vader stands by while Black Sheep Ensemble performs on the Decatur Square following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stilt walkers dance and entertain while Black Sheep Ensemble performs in the Decatur Square following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People pack the Decatur Square for music from Black Sheep Ensemble and entertainment from stilt walkers following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gwen Fryar (left) and Pat Berryhill pose for a photo following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Snarla gives the side eye as she holds her babies following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mary Burney (second from left) and friends, including a couple Scotties on right, pose for a photo after walking in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Juliet Coker and Alice Taylor came as Sally and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas to watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lorena Santana wears a tiny witch hat while watching the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Black Sheep Ensemble leads the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants stop for a photo as the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade heads up Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People pack the Decatur Square for the post Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fatima attends the Haints and Saints Halloween and Día de Los Muertos parade in Decatur with her family on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.