(PHOTOS) The 2023 SUDS Beer Festival

Decatur, GA — The SUDS Beer Festival brought 25 breweries and crowds to Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“We started SUDS last year as a rebranding of the Decatur Craft Beer Festival,” Brick Store Pub owner and one of the founders and organizers of the Decatur Craft Beer Festival/ SUDS Dave Blanchard said. “We moved it from the Square to Legacy Park for a number of reasons. It was time to switch it up a little bit. The city had bought Legacy Park and was hoping to do more events like this, so we were happy to shrink the festival a good bit, do it on the grass and under the trees in the shade and have a much more intimate type of beer festival than what most people are doing.”

Blanchard said they handpicked the 25 breweries that Brick Store Pub supports year-round for the festival, and 100 percent of the money raised goes to local nonprofits.

“It’s been a wonderful thing. I want to say it’s been about 25 years we’ve been doing it,” Blanchard said.

