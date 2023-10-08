(PHOTOS) The 2023 Taste of Tucker

Tucker, GA — Hungry crowds packed Main Street in Tucker to sample appetizers, entrées, and desserts from local restaurants, sip craft beer, cider, and spirits at the Beer Garden sponsored by Pontoon Brewing, dance to live music, and shop arts and crafts vendors during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7. According to the organizers, 100% of net proceeds from the annual foodie event benefit local organizations Camp Kudzu, NETWorks Cooperative Ministries, and Old Town Tucker Merchants Association.
People pack Main Street for Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Macaroni and Molly enjoy Taste of Tucker with parents Rev. Dr. John Mattox and Rev Katie Mattox from First United Methodist Church of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Sharon Byrd, Henry Byrd and Sharon Wilkerson pose for a photo in front of The Local 7 during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lance (left) and Macario from Santo Cantina + Cocina in Avondale Estates prepare street style tacos during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers from left, Kieu Phan, Heer Soni and Nuhamin wear this year’s official event T-shirt during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, sisters Stacie Jefferson and Lynn Jefferson and their friend Lakisha Williams have a blueberry cider during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mana Klein, one and a half, checks out the flowers along Main Street during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rev. Dr. John Mattox (left) and Rev. Katie Mattox from First United Methodist Church of Tucker bless Nancy Parker’s miniature schnauzer Freda during a Blessing of the Animals at Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aleah and her sister Lauryn create some spin art at the Kid’s Zone during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Derrick Vohs looks on while volunteer David Murkison pours him a beer during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pea Ridge Owner and Creative Director Lindsay Zarczynski gets a fresh batch of BLT sliders out during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Grecian Gyro shift leader Rafael N. (right) and other team members keep the food coming during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marlow’s Tavern General Manager Ken Robinson skillet tosses some ribs during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People enjoy some pop tunes from party band 293 during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Party band 293 gets the crowd moving with a cover of The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Taylor and her mother Sarai dance to the music of party band 293 during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
