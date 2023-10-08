(PHOTOS) The 2023 Taste of Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — Hungry crowds packed Main Street in Tucker to sample appetizers, entrées, and desserts from local restaurants, sip craft beer, cider, and spirits at the Beer Garden sponsored by Pontoon Brewing, dance to live music, and shop arts and crafts vendors during Taste of Tucker on Saturday, Oct. 7. According to the organizers, 100% of net proceeds from the annual foodie event benefit local organizations Camp Kudzu, NETWorks Cooperative Ministries, and Old Town Tucker Merchants Association.

