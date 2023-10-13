(PHOTOS) The Decatur Ghost Tour

Share

Decatur, GA — With Halloween creeping around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get acquainted with some of Decatur’s resident ghosts, if you’re not too scared to meet them.

Boo Newell, a professional psychic medium and paranormal investigator, founded Decatur Ghost Tour a little over a decade ago after a friend asked her to help with some paranormal photography at the Decatur Cemetery.

“We were just sitting in the cemetery and there were quite a few ghosts,” Newell said.” I didn’t know anything about the cemetery at the time, so I said Decatur needs a ghost tour. We’ve got some great material here.”

People don’t have to believe in ghosts to enjoy the tour, according to Newell.

“It’s going to be fun; it’s going to be historical as well as paranormal. It’s a really good interactive experience for people and it gives them a chance to touch the paranormal and experience it,” Newell said. “You’re going to get a good recap of the culture if you’re just interested in the history. If you’re interested in the paranormal, you’ve got that too.”

Decatur Ghost Tour is suitable for all ages and takes place on select dates through Halloween, Oct. 31. To view the schedule and reserve a spot, visit: decaturghosttour.com.

