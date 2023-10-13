Type to search

(PHOTOS) The Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur

(PHOTOS) The Decatur Ghost Tour

Dean Hesse Oct 13, 2023
Decatur Ghost Tour guide Boo Newell leads a tour on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Decatur, GA — With Halloween creeping around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get acquainted with some of Decatur’s resident ghosts, if you’re not too scared to meet them.

Boo Newell, a professional psychic medium and paranormal investigator, founded Decatur Ghost Tour a little over a decade ago after a friend asked her to help with some paranormal photography at the Decatur Cemetery.

“We were just sitting in the cemetery and there were quite a few ghosts,” Newell said.” I didn’t know anything about the cemetery at the time, so I said Decatur needs a ghost tour. We’ve got some great material here.”

People don’t have to believe in ghosts to enjoy the tour, according to Newell.

“It’s going to be fun; it’s going to be historical as well as paranormal. It’s a really good interactive experience for people and it gives them a chance to touch the paranormal and experience it,” Newell said. “You’re going to get a good recap of the culture if you’re just interested in the history. If you’re interested in the paranormal, you’ve got that too.”

Decatur Ghost Tour is suitable for all ages and takes place on select dates through Halloween, Oct. 31. To view the schedule and reserve a spot, visit: decaturghosttour.com

People sign in at the bandstand on the Square for the Decatur Ghost Tour on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

People meet at the bandstand on the Square to take the Decatur Ghost Tour on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The first stop on Decatur Ghost Tour is the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Decatur Ghost Tour assistant Beth Sullivan shows guests a previously taken photo that may show evidence of paranormal activity outside the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Decatur Ghost Tour guide Boo Newell talks about the history of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse and the paranormal activity in and around it. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The Decatur Ghost Tour heads past the shops and restaurants on the Square that share space with the ghosts of Decatur’s past. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The Decatur Ghost Tour guide Boo Newell talks about the ghosts that coexist with the shops and restaurants on the Decatur Square. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The Decatur Ghost Tour heads to its next stop on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The Decatur Ghost Tour participants are encouraged to take lots of pictures to increase the chance of capturing a “spirit” in one of the photographs. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Lisa Maldonado (center) said her hand was freezing as she reached out to a spirit at one of the city’s oldest homes during the Decatur Ghost Tour on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The Decatur Cemetery is the final stop for the Decatur Ghost Tour on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Carol Parr reacts while using dowsing rods to communicate with a ghost at the Decatur Cemetery during the Decatur Ghost Tour on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.