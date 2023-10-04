(PHOTOS) Tucker hosts National Night Out event

Share

Tucker, GA — The city of Tucker held its annual National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Attendees were able to meet first responders, explore fire trucks and construction vehicles, play games, and enjoy music and food during the free event.

“We appreciate everybody coming out. We really enjoy the partnership between the community and our police department,” Tucker Precinct Commander Maj. Matt Harden said.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

