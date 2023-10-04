(PHOTOS) Tucker hosts National Night Out event

Tucker, GA — The city of Tucker held its annual National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Attendees were able to meet first responders, explore fire trucks and construction vehicles, play games, and enjoy music and food during the free event.
“We appreciate everybody coming out. We really enjoy the partnership between the community and our police department,” Tucker Precinct Commander Maj. Matt Harden said.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Tucker City Council Member Virginia Rece dances while DJ Fernando F plays some tunes during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Addison Casey, 7, shows her face painting during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police Department Tucker Precinct Commander Major Matt Harden wears pink brass in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Tucker Mayor Frank Auman, DeKalb County Police Department Tucker Precinct Commander Major Matt Harden and Executive Director of the Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District (CID) Matthew Lee attend the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People get food from the Hungry Hippo Eats food truck during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum gives Jaiden Morales, 6, a tour of Engine 5 during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Fire Rescue Engine 5’s crew from left, Driver Operator Travis Barnes, Captain Micheal Gales and Firefighter Isaac Hicks next to their rig during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Collier Smith, 4, rings the bell on DeKalb Fire Rescue’s 1941 pumper during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tri Scapes Inc.’s Devon Reilly gives a thumbs-up while Brittin Johnson, 6, checks out a skid-steer loader during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amir Johnson, 3, works the controls of Tri Scapes Inc.’s mini excavator during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alyssa plays a bottle toss game during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Russell Lahl, 4, sits in the cab of DeKalb Fire Rescue Engine 5 during the city of Tucker’s National Night Out celebration at the Church Street Greenspace on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
