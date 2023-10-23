Type to search

(PHOTOS) Vigil in Decatur Square honors lives lost to domestic violence in 2022

Decaturish.com Oct 22, 2023
Dionna Scott, a DV Survivor and Speaker, attends 2023 vigil to honor lives lost to domestic violence in 2022. Photo provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA — The Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence held a vigil on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Decatur Square to honor the lives lost to domestic violence in 2022.

It was the Resource Center’s 32nd candlelight vigil to honor domestic violence victims.

“The event honored those lost, celebrates those who have survived, and asks attendees to renew their dedication to ending violence against women,” a press release about the event says. “During this moving event, domestic violence survivor and now advocate and volunteer, Dionna Scott, shared her story. At the conclusion of the evening,
with candles lit, attendees lined up to go on stage and each read the name and age of someone who lost their life to domestic violence in 2022.”

In 2022, there were 154 victims ranging in age from the unborn to 86 years old.

“An additional 42 perpetrators of violence also lost their lives, bringing the total to 196 domestic violence-related deaths in calendar year 2022,” the press release says.

Cathy Hasbrouck, WRCDV Board President, reads the names of people who lost their lives to domestic violence in 2022. Photo provided to Decaturish

DeKalb County Solicitor General Donna Coleman-Stribling attends a vigil in the Decatur Square to honor the lives lost to domestic violence in 2022. Photo provided to Decaturish

Vigil Attendees Wait in Line to Read Names of Lives Lost to domestic violence in 2022. Photo provided to Decaturish

