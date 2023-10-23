(PHOTOS) Vigil in Decatur Square honors lives lost to domestic violence in 2022

Share

Decatur, GA — The Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence held a vigil on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Decatur Square to honor the lives lost to domestic violence in 2022.

It was the Resource Center’s 32nd candlelight vigil to honor domestic violence victims.

“The event honored those lost, celebrates those who have survived, and asks attendees to renew their dedication to ending violence against women,” a press release about the event says. “During this moving event, domestic violence survivor and now advocate and volunteer, Dionna Scott, shared her story. At the conclusion of the evening,

with candles lit, attendees lined up to go on stage and each read the name and age of someone who lost their life to domestic violence in 2022.”

In 2022, there were 154 victims ranging in age from the unborn to 86 years old.

“An additional 42 perpetrators of violence also lost their lives, bringing the total to 196 domestic violence-related deaths in calendar year 2022,” the press release says.

