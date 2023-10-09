Share

Pine Lake, GA — DeKalb County’s tiniest town will hold its biggest festival later this month.

The city of Pine Lake hosts 21st Annual Pine LakeFest on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 of this year. Pine Lake has a population of about 700, mostly living around its namesake lake.

Pine LakeFest promises a fun-filled weekend filled with food, crafts and performances.

Here’s the full announcement from the organizers of Pine LakeFest:

Pine Lake’s 21st annual LakeFest will be held the weekend of October 21-22 on the shore of Pine Lake in DeKalb’s smallest city. On that weekend, the lakefront will transform into a marketplace showcasing handmade work by 40 local artists and crafters, wellness vendors, street performers, food trucks and festival treats. A dozen musicians and bands will provide live music in a variety of styles. Admission and parking are free. Park on Rockbridge Road near the entrance to the city and take a shuttle to the lake. For directions and a complete schedule visit: www.pinelakefest.com LakeFest is a highly interactive festival. Meet artists from DeKalb and other places in Georgia while relaxing in one of the lakeside conversation coves that provide a place to rest, listen to music, and enjoy the sights. Visitors may participate in chalk art and sand sculpture contests at the beach with prizes, a pet contest and parade (leashed pets are welcome in the park), a Kids’ Carnival with fun for families, and the Floatzilla! – LakeFest’s signature wild water parade. This year, the Floatzilla will include a Regatta with races on the Lake and prizes. (Plan to watch, or pre-register to float your own float!) The weekend includes performances by “The Ain’t Sisters,” “Clark Ashton and The BooHoo Ramblers,” “Cosmic Gospel Hour,” “CubanaSong,” “Equal Creatures,” “The Gin Joint Rascals,” and “MAD Company.” Headliners are “Skylar Saufley and the 99th Degree” on Saturday and “The Atlanta Vanguard” on Sunday. The Chamblee High School Marching Band will lead the Saturday parade. Pine Lake is located just 12 miles east of Atlanta, off Rockbridge Road between Decatur and Stone Mountain. Stay and play: the lake is surrounded by a park and wetlands with picnic spots and walking trails.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.