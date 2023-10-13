Police searching for murder suspect accused of firing at deputies

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — Police asked the public to avoid the area of Juliette Road and Memorial Drive on Friday evening, Oct. 13, as officers look for a murder suspect accused of firing on sheriff’s deputies.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First is on the scene. According to ANF, “DeKalb County police said deputies responded to the area of Juliette Road around 3 p.m. searching for murder suspect Demetrius Nicholas. Nicholas fired at the deputies before fleeing into the woods.”

A deputy sustained minor injuries, police said. Nicholas soon is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police plan to release a photo of the suspect soon. This story will be updated when more information is received.

