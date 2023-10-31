Report: One of metro Atlanta’s oldest McDonald’s closes its doors in Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — A McDonald’s that’s been in business since 1969 has taken down its arches, according to Tomorrow’s News Today.

The restaurant is located at 3893 LaVista Road in Tucker.

The website, which follows restaurant and development news, reports that Oct. 31 is the restaurant’s last day. No official reason has been given for the closure.

“Sources close to the restaurant with whom ToNeTo Atlanta spoke seemed to suggest the closure was due to overall changes in dining habits as well as local changes in the traffic patterns of Northlake area drivers/consumers,” Tomorrow’s News reported. “The source went on to indicate that they would not be surprised to see a new McDonald’s open outside the perimeter but close to Northlake within the next few years.”

