Sagamore Hills Elementary student victim of apparent murder-suicide

Atlanta, GA — A Sagamore Hills Elementary student died in an apparent murder-suicide on Oct. 16.

A letter went out to parents confirming the student’s death. DeKalb Police released few details about the deaths, which claimed the lives of three people in an apartment complex.

“On October 16, around 3:15 p.m. DKPD responded to the 3100 block of Briarcliff Road in reference to a person down call,” a police spokesperson said. “Upon arrival, officers located three individuals deceased, two adults and one juvenile. At this time, we believe it to be a murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing.”

The spokesperson did not have info on who made the call.

The school sent out the following letter to parents on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Dear Sagamore Hills Elementary School community: It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our students. Without question, this news is difficult to hear, and we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends, and classmates. Due to confidentiality, we cannot share specific details about the event. However, I assure you that we have support and counseling personnel available on-site to assist students and staff. Everyone processes grief differently. I encourage you to discuss this news with your child in an appropriate way for your family. Please be aware of any emotional changes your child may experience in the coming days and weeks. Our school counselors are available to provide individual or group support as needed. As a strong and caring school community, we know many of you will want to help somehow. I will keep you informed if any assistance is needed. For now, I ask that you keep the family, students, and staff in your thoughts. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time. Sincerely, Dr. Karen N. Williams, Principal Sagamore Hills Elementary School

This story will be updated when more information is available.

