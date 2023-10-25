Section of North Clarendon Ave will close Oct. 25 through Oct. 27

Share

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County announced the closure of a section of North Clarendon Avenue at Church Street starting today, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 27.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The closure is needed due to the replacement of the railway line at the railroad crossing.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” an announcement from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Mike Garvin, project manager, Benchmark Consulting, Inc. at 843-510-4646.”

