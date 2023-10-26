SUDS Beer Festival to be held on Oct. 28 at Legacy Park

Share

Decatur, GA — The SUDS Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at Legacy Park, located at 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur.

Last year, the Decatur Beer Festival returned after a two-year hiatus, but with a new name – Simply Us Doing Our Share or SUDS. All proceeds raised from the festival tickets will be donated to the nonprofit tenants housed at Legacy Park.

The annual event is the result of the team that founded the Decatur Beer Festival – Dave Blanchard, Tom Moore, and Mike Gallagher, known for Brick Store Pub, LEON’s Full Service, Good Word Brewing, Giving Kitchen, and SUDS, according to a press release.

“We will be offering the best craft beer available in the market as well as additional rare offerings only available in Decatur and at SUDS Live music from some of Atlanta‘s favorite bands like Penelope Road will be accompanied by delicious, elevated food from local chefs including; Terry Koval from The Deer and The Dove and Grant Crain from Brick Store Pub,” Gallagher said. “SUDS means simply us doing our share and the “us” includes you, our guest.”

SUDS is a ticketed event. General admission tickets are $75 and include entry at 1 p.m., unlimited pours from over 25 breweries, plus a collector SUDS souvenir tasting glass.

VIP tickets are $95 and include early access at noon and access to the VIP tent with complimentary bites provided by The Bougie Grazer.

Food vendors will include Chef Grant Crain of Brick Store Pub, Catherine Zuber of La Chiquiada and Chef Terry Koval of The Deer and The Dove.

The festival’s brewery partners are Three Taverns Brewery, Allagash Brewing Company, Bearded Iris Brewing, Bold Monk Brewing Co., Cigar City Brewing, Creature Comforts, D&V imports (St. Bernardus), Delirium (Tremens), Elsewhere Brewing, Good Word Brewing & Public House, Halfway Crooks Beer, Inner Voice Brewing, Little Cottage Brewery, Magnanimous Brewing, Monday Night Brewing, Sceptre Brewing Arts, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Twain’s Brewpub, Variant Brewery, Wild Heaven Brewery, and Wrecking Bar Brewpub.

