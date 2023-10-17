The Decaturish.com Nov. 7 Voters Guide

The Decaturish.com Nov. 7 Voters GuidePhoto by Dean Hesse.
The Decaturish.com team presents this voters guide as a service to our readers who are voting in the Nov. 7 elections. The majority of the ballot will be municipal races, but there are ballot items that affect voters living in cities and in unincorporated DeKalb County.
With that out of the way, here’s what you need to know about voting in the Nov. 7 elections. All our election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com (Note: This guide will only include races in our coverage area.)
Early voting
Early voting begins on Oct. 16 and ends on Nov. 3. For a full list of early voting times and locations, click here. On Election Day, polls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but are sometimes opened later if there are technical problems. Usually, anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.
What to bring when you vote
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up to early voting or at the polls on Election Day.
— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card
— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.
— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line
— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.
How do I see what’s on my ballot and see my polling place?
The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page will show you your sample ballot and polling location. To visit that page, click here.
Countywide races
DeKalb County voters will see a few referendums on the ballot this fall, including expansions of homestead tax exemptions. Voters will also see ballot measures on the equalized homestead option sales tax, special purpose local option sales tax and homestead tax exemptions. For more information about EHOST, click here. For more information about SPLOST, click here. For more information about the homestead tax exemptions, click here.
City of Atlanta BOE District 3
Two candidates are running for Atlanta Board of Education District 3, which serves Kirkwood and East Lake. To see a map of the district, click here. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here. To see our candidate forum and coverage, click here.
City of Avondale Estates
There are three candidates running for Avondale Estates Mayor and City Commission. All three candidates are running unopposed. Avondale Estates’ offices are all elected at-large, meaning everyone in the city votes in every race. To see our Avondale Estates candidate Q&A, click here.
City of Brookhaven
Brookhaven has four election districts and the mayor is elected at-large. Voters in Districts 1, 2 and 3 will cast votes for their respective city council seats this fall. All voters in Brookhaven can vote for the mayor. To see a Brookhaven district map, click here. To see our candidate Q&A for mayor and city council, click here.
City of Chamblee
Chamblee has four election districts and one at-large seat. Voters in Districts 2, 3 and 4 will cast votes for their respective city council seats this fall. To see a Chamblee district map, click here. To see our candidate Q&A for Chamblee City Council, click here.
City of Clarkston
Clarkston City Council offices are all elected at-large, meaning everyone in the city votes in every race. There are three seats on the ballot this year, and all three incumbents are running for reelection. The three candidates who earn the most votes will win the election. To see our candidate Q&A for the Clarkston City Council races, click here. To see our candidate forum and coverage, click here.
City of Decatur
There are three incumbent Decatur City Commissioners running for reelection. All are running unopposed. Decatur has two election districts and one at-large seat. Voters in District 1 and District 2 will cast votes for their respective commissioners, and all voters in the city can vote for the at-large seat. To see Decatur district maps, click here. To see our candidate Q&A for Decatur City Commission elections, click here.
City Schools of Decatur Board of Education District 1, Post B and District 2, Post B will be on the ballot. The incumbent District 1 candidate is running unopposed and two people are running for District 2. Voters in District 1 and District 2 will cast votes for their respective school board members. To see our candidate Q&A for Decatur Board of Education, click here. To see our candidate forum and coverage for District 2, Post B, click here.
Voters in the city of Decatur will also see homestead tax exemption referendums on the ballot in November in addition to city commission and school board candidates. For more information about the referendums, click here.
City of Stone Mountain
There are numerous candidates running for Stone Mountain City Council. Stone Mountain City Council offices are all elected at-large, meaning everyone in the city votes in every race. To see our candidate Q&A, click here. To see our candidate forums and coverage, click here.
City of Tucker
There are three Tucker City Council seats on the ballot this year. To see district maps for the city of Tucker, click here. To see our candidate Q&As, click here. To see our candidate forums and coverage, click here for District 1, Post 2; click here for District 3, Post 2; and click here for District 2, Post 2.
Keep checking Decaturishvotes.com
