The Decaturish.com Nov. 7 Voters Guide

The Decaturish.com team presents this voters guide as a service to our readers who are voting in the Nov. 7 elections. The majority of the ballot will be municipal races, but there are ballot items that affect voters living in cities and in unincorporated DeKalb County.

With that out of the way, here’s what you need to know about voting in the Nov. 7 elections. All our election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com (Note: This guide will only include races in our coverage area.)

Early voting

Early voting begins on Oct. 16 and ends on Nov. 3. For a full list of early voting times and locations, click here. On Election Day, polls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but are sometimes opened later if there are technical problems. Usually, anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.

What to bring when you vote

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up to early voting or at the polls on Election Day.

— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.

— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line

— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.