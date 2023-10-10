(VIDEO) Decaturish hosts candidates forum for Decatur Board of Education, District 2, Post B

Share

Decatur, GA — Municipal elections are Nov. 7 and there are two candidates running for City Schools of Decatur Board of Education District 2, Post B: India Phipps Epps and Tracey Anderson.

Both candidates participated in a forum on Monday, Oct. 9.

Decatur has two election districts and one at-large seat. Voters in District 1 and District 2 will cast votes for their respective school board members. The at-large school board seat will not be on the ballot this year. To see a copy of the Decatur district maps, click here. If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

James Herndon holds the District 1, Post B, seat. He is running unopposed this year.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

