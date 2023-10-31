Type to search

Water main break reported on Glenwood Road

DeKalb County

Water main break reported on Glenwood Road

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 31, 2023
The approximate location of a water main break on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. Image obtained via Google Maps
Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management responded to a water main break in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“DWM crews are on the scene directing traffic. Please avoid the area, if possible, by using Covington Highway,” the alert from the county says. “DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.