Water main break reported on Glenwood Road

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management responded to a water main break in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“DWM crews are on the scene directing traffic. Please avoid the area, if possible, by using Covington Highway,” the alert from the county says. “DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

