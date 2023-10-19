Water service disruptions planned as part of Scott Boulevard water main project

Share

DeKalb County, GA — People living near Maple Street may experience an interruption of their water service on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19 and 20.

“On Oct. 19 and 20, contractors working on behalf of DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) will temporarily interrupt water service to the Maple Street area to continue work on the Scott Boulevard Phase III Water Main Replacement Project,” the announcement from the county says. “This planned outage is expected to last approximately four hours per day.”

Here’s more information from DeKalb County:

Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Construction crews will work to minimize the length of impact to residents. This work is being performed as a part of the Scott Boulevard Phase III Water Main Replacement Project. Garney Construction, working on behalf of DeKalb County, is the authorized contractor for the project. All workers will be wearing proper identification. For more information, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected] with questions.

