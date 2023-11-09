Affordable dental clinic opening in Clarkston

Share

Clarkston, GA — Ethne Health will open its affordable dental clinic in Clarkston on Nov. 12.

“As Ethne Health celebrates its fifth anniversary, the primary care medical nonprofit is increasing its capacity to serve uninsured and underinsured patients,” the announcement from Ethne Health says. “By opening the long-awaited dental clinic and expanding its medical offices with additional exam rooms, the nonprofit meets a critical and growing need in the community.”

CEO Robert Contino said the practice has grown over time.

“In our first year, we served about 500 patients, and in our fifth we served more than 3,250,” Contino said. “Our fifth birthday is a celebration of being able to provide a medical home to so many people in this vibrant community. I can’t think of a better way of celebrating that than with the expansion of our medical offices and the opening of Ethne Dental, which will help meet a significant health need in the Clarkston community.”

The ribbon cutting will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4122 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Ste. 5., and will include city officials will be in attendance, the press release says. There will be a birthday celebration afterward at 980 Rowland St., Ste. 4190

Here’s more information about the clinic, provided by Ethne Health:

In October 2018, four doctors, fresh from medical mission residencies in Memphis, joined two local Atlanta doctors to open Ethne Health in Clarkston, Ga. Services offered have expanded from the initial basic primary care to include adult, pediatric and psychiatry services, physical and occupational therapy — and now, dental care. “Since the opening of Ethne Health, we have wanted to offer dental care to our patients,” said Dr. Eunice Chay, Dental Director. “Seeing this dream become a reality for us, and especially for our patients’ health, is extremely rewarding.” Ethne Health’s medical and dental offices address the three greatest barriers to healthcare in Clarkston: access, affordability and language. Access: Because access is often limited by distance and patients’ schedules, Ethne’s clinic is within walking distance for most Clarkston residents. Ethne also has a physician on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to address urgent patient questions. Affordability: Because the cost of a doctor’s visit at a private clinic is unaffordable for many living in the Clarkston area, Ethne has many available coverage options for those who are insured or uninsured. Language: Because many of the residents are refugees, Ethne employs fluent speakers of 21 languages and offers comprehensive medical interpretation services in all the world’s languages at no cost to patients. Ethne Health’s expansion was made possible by Send Relief, Passion City Church, Lindsay Tarquinio, Haley Kilpatrick Dozier, American Signature Furniture and other generous donors and volunteers. About Ethne Health: Through its offices in Clarkston, Ga., Ethne Health, a nonprofit Christian medical organization, delivers primary care Monday through Friday, 36 hours per week (expanding to 40 hours in January, 2024), to uninsured and underinsured children and adults from DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. A team of 39 doctors, nurses and healthcare support staff provide primary care patients with annual physicals and vaccinations, health screenings, on-site laboratory testing, education and resources to prevent health issues, and coordinated care for specialty referrals. To ensure accessible care outside of a clinic visit, patients may call during business hours or submit questions through a patient portal. Ethne Dental opened last month on a part-time basis and is initially serving existing Ethne Health patients before a planned expansion in 2024.

