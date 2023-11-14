Agnes Scott student named 2024 Rhodes Scholar

Share

Decatur, GA — The Rhodes Trust has announced the winners of the 2024 Rhodes Scholarship and among them is Agnes Scott senior Madison Jennings.

According to the Rhodes Trust, Jennings is from Savannah and is majoring in political science at Agnes Scott.

“She is president of the pre-law society and an intern at the Carter Center, where she has worked on issues ranging from supporting civil society organizations in Liberia to identifying policing alternatives in Georgia,” the announcement from the Rhodes Trust says. “She is also a project executive for the Pop Up Library for Peace, which creates mobile outdoor libraries for youth in the Savannah area. She is classically trained in ballet and has led three ballet productions. At Oxford, Madison will pursue a Master of Public Policy and an M.Sc. in Public Policy Research.”

The college noted her work at the school includes “research on international law in Afghanistan and Georgia’s maternal health policy. She has also researched workplace sexual harassment laws and public safety legislation during the 2023 Georgia legislative session.”

Jennings wants to work as a policy director, to craft “a comprehensive and empathetic humanitarian policy that is intersectional in its values and global in its influence.”

While she was preparing for the scholarship, Jennings wrote, ““The Gullah tradition, rooted in the fusion of grassroots organizing and policy change, continues to influence my academic and professional pursuits. The community-based model I’ve embraced transcends cultural boundaries, and as a policy director, I intend to leverage these community-based models to demonstrate how local dynamics inform global policies.”

Here’s the full announcement from Agnes Scott about Jennings being named a Rhodes Scholar:

Mariah Cady, from the University of Georgia, also won a Rhodes Scholarship, according to the Rhodes Trust.

“Mariah L. Cady, Midland, is a senior at the University of Georgia where she majors in International Affairs and Russian, with minors in Geography, German and Teaching Second Languages,” the Rhodes Trust announcement says. “She is founder and leader of the Native American Students Association at UGA and worked as a tutor for Paper Airplanes, Inc., an organization that supports refugee populations and displaced persons through educational services. Mariah is a Foundation Fellow at UGA, the University’s highest undergraduate scholarship, and is currently studying in Kazakhstan as a Boren Scholar. Mariah speaks eight languages including Russian, German, Serbo-Croatian and Lakota. Mariah hopes to pursue a career as a diplomat. At Oxford, she will pursue an M.St. in Linguistics, Philology and Phonetics and an M.Sc. in Forced Migration Studies.”

