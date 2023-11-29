Avondale Estates City Commission to consider adopting 2024 operating budget, capital program

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, followed by a work session at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider adopting the 2024 operating budget and the 2024-2025 capital program.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-646-931-3860. The webinar ID is 872 7673 3555. To view the meeting agendas, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The draft 2024 operating budget proposes about $5.4 million in revenue and expenditures. The city anticipates receiving about $4 million in property tax revenue in 2024.

The operating budget expenditures include a 4% cost of living adjustment for city staff and a bond payment for the Town Green.

The budget also plans for a transfer of $228,657 from the general fund to the capital fund, which is a decrease from the amended 2023 budget. This year, the city transferred about $404,000 to the capital fund.

The capital budget will begin in 2024 with about $5.7 million in revenue. The city anticipates receiving about $12.7 million in revenue for the capital projects budget in 2024 and 2025 bringing the total revenue to about $18.4 million.

There are a few different funding sources that make up the capital project budget. Avondale Estates still has all of its American Rescue Plan Act funding available. The city received about $1.2 million in APRA funding. The budget proposes spending about $1.15 million of the city’s APRA funds.

The stormwater fund is anticipated to begin 2024 with about $766,000. The city will receive additional stormwater fund revenue in 2024 and 2025, bringing the stormwater fund to about $1.2 million. The total expenditures in the stormwater fund add up to about $1.2 million.

Funding from the special purpose local option sales tax is also included in the capital projects budget. SPLOST I will expire in March, and SPLOST II will begin in April.

SPLOST I projects are limited to transportation and public safety. SPLOST I projects include paying the remaining balance of a contract for security cameras and door security systems at city facilities, repaving Pine Street, and creating a parking area on CSX right of way on Pine Street.

For SPLOST II, the city anticipates receiving about $4.3 million in funding and is expecting to get another $2 million in intergovernmental revenue from DeKalb County. The city can use SPLOST II road or stormwater infrastructure. The budget proposes spending about $6.3 million in SPLOST II funding.

The final revenue source for the capital projects budget is the capital fund. The grant funding the city has received for the U.S. 278 complete street project is in the capital fund.

“The revenue sources into this fund are coming from general fund transfers at year-end, the unassigned fund balance transfer that the [city commission] authorized in the previous year, and grant reimbursements,” Bryant said. The budget proposes anticipates about $9.2 million in revenue and proposes about $8.6 million in expenditures.

The revenue total for 2024 also includes a special service district that would encompass all of downtown Avondale. A three-mill levy would be placed on the properties in that district, and all revenue would service stormwater and transportation projects in the central business district. The city commission will continue discussing the special service district during its work session on Wednesday night.

Also on the agenda, the city commission will consider appointing a new city clerk, consider approving an easement with Georgia Power, and will discuss the occupational tax formula and board appointments.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.