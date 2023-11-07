Avondale Estates City Commission to consider contracts for stormwater projects

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider several contracts related to stormwater projects.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 872 7673 3555. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

Here are the contracts being considered by the city commission:

– Contract With Dewberry Engineering For Stormwater Concepts On Hess And Wiltshire In An Amount Not To Exceed $17,000.

Now that the city has its hydrologic model, it can get a “better sense of what are causing conditions and what are potential solutions to contain those conditions,” City Manager Patrick Bryant previously said. “This presupposes that these projects will become a part of our capital program, but we feel very strongly that these are two areas that we need to design concepts for because we know that there are issues on both.”

– Contract With Dewberry Engineering On Washington And Pine For Stormwater Engineering Services In An Amount Not To Exceed $51,355

– Contract With Dewberry Engineering On Kensington For Stormwater Engineering Services In An Amount Not To Exceed $52,375

– Contract With Dewberry Engineering For Dunwick Dr. Phase 2 For Stormwater Engineering Services In An Amount Not To Exceed $78,360

In other business:

– The city commission consider an ordinance that establishes a greenspace advisory committee.

The committee would be five members – with the option to add honorary members and subcommittees as needed – and they would serve two-year terms. The honorary members would be non-voting members, the committee could bring in another area of expertise.

“We’re looking for people with education and backgrounds in landscape architecture, park planning, landscape design, horticulture, master gardeners, tree experience, environmental management, environmental engineering, or any related field that [the city commission] thinks would be appropriate within the context,” Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell said.

The committee would be responsible for helping with public education and outreach related to greenspace. They would provide recommendations and reports to the city manager related to greenspace initiatives and Lake Avondale. The committee would make recommendations to the city commission on proposed memorials or special matters. They’d be called to help with community-wide planting and landscaping events.

“This goes to both the city manager and [the city commission], which is comments and review of city parks and recreational needs and design, as well as any improvements to other parks,” Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell said.

– During the work session, the city commission will continue to discuss the 2024 operating budget and capital program, and discuss creating a special service district in downtown.

Cities can create a special service district through an ordinance to raise revenue for a specific purpose. Avondale Estates is considering a special service district for the Town Green. If a special service district is established, a three-mill levy would be placed on the properties in that district, and all revenue would service the Town Green.

“Based on current [tax] digest, the projected revenues from the implementation of that SSD would be approximately $275,000, which is projected to be a little more than half of the expected debt service payment on the Town Green upon the issuing of the bonds to cover the bond anticipation note,” Bryant previously said.

