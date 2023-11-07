Chamblee City Councilmember Elmer Veith discusses annexation proposal on Decatur Dish

Share

Atlanta, GA — Chamblee City Councilmember Elmer Veith joined Decaturish Publisher Dan Whisenhunt on the Decatur Dish show this week to talk about an annexation proposal the city is considering.

The Chamblee city council accepted a petition to annex the Mercer University area, Embry Hills, and Belaire Circle at a special called meeting on Oct. 31.

The petition uses a “60% method” allowed by state law, which means that if the petitioners can gather the signatures of 60% of registered voters and 60% of property owners within a proposed annexation area, a municipality can annex the area with a city council vote rather than a ballot measure.

The city of Chamblee hired Rosetta Stone Communications in October 2022 to gather signatures in support of the annexation petition. Rosetta Stone is the same company responsible for gathering signatures in support of a recent failed attempt to annex the Toco Hills area into Brookhaven.

Writer Sara Amis contributed to this story.

