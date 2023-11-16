City Schools of Decatur honors teachers, professionals of the year

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur honored the teachers and professional employees of the year during the school board’s regular meeting on Nov. 14.

Alicia Reno was named CSD’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year and the Talley Street Upper Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year. She is a science, technology, engineering and math teacher at Talley Street.

“Alicia is an educator, who has made an unforgettable impression on her school, our district, and the field of STEM education,” Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Burton said. “She creates an engaging and energized learning environment for her students, fostering a love for discovery and problem-solving in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.”

Reno has helped establish STEM programs in the district’s upper elementary schools.

“For Alicia, the STEM Lab is magic. It’s a place where all students can be successful,” Burton said. “Alicia creates a learning environment where her students get to learn, apply knowledge in creative ways, and play. Alicia says she is continually impressed and pleased at how students who are not usually considered ‘academically successful’ elsewhere have shined while in the STEM lab.” Here are the school-level teachers and professional employees of the year:

College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center

Teacher of the Year: Bianca Cheatham

Cheatham has been teaching for 12 years and has been at College Heights for five years. Cheatham is a pre-K teacher.

“She has been married to her husband John for almost 10 years. They have a fun-loving three and half year old daughter named Amelia who is always on the go. She also attends College Heights. Her family has two dogs, Bella and Owen, and she loves to read, craft and shop in her free time,” Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Burton said.

Professional Employee of the Year: Elecia Fulton

Fulton is an after-school manager at College Heights.

“Elecia is the epitome of a team player. She helps out whenever and wherever she is needed. She puts in extra hours to ensure the school needs are being met,” Burton said. “Her passion for her job and love for the students are some of the most endearing qualities.”

Clairemont Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Corinne Jolley Jolley is an early intervention teacher at Clairemont Elementary School. “Corinne was inspired by her mother, a principal a Montessori school in Haiti and a children’s book author,” Burton said. After earning a bachelor of science in marketing, Jolley discovered her passion for teaching while teaching abroad in South Korea. “In her 13th year of teaching, Corrine, now in her second year at Clairemont, not only serves as a classroom teacher but also excels in her roles as an MTSS lead and EIP teacher,” Burton said. “She’s also the co-founder of Readers to Dreamers, a nonprofit promoting multicultural literature.” Professional Employee of the Year: Gloria Ann Alexander Alexander is a custodian at Clairemont Elementary. “Ms. Alexander is an important part of Clairemont,” Burton said. “She connects with all students and staff in such a positive way. Ms. Alexander is aware of the needs and ensures she has a laser focus on ensuring Clairemont runs smoothly every day.”

Glennwood Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Ann Guilfoile Guilfoile has been teaching for 35 years. She is an early intervention teacher at Glennwood Elementary. “For the past 15 years, she has been an integral part of City Schools of Decatur teaching early intervention reading and math at Clairemont from 2008-2017, and now at Glennwood,” Burton said. “In 2017, her role expanded to MTSS co-chair.” Professional Employee of the Year: Harold Seals Seals is a custodian at Glennwood Elementary. “Mr. Seals is a quiet person yet friendly and has formed positive relationships with staff, students and parents over the years,” Burton said. “He demonstrates leadership qualities in every task he completes to the best of his ability, without exception. His leadership is demonstrated in his actions and the pride he takes in his work.”

Oakhurst Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Kelly Whelchel Whelchel has taught at Oakhurst Elementary for nine years, teaching kindergarten and second grade. “Previously, she spent 12 years at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in the emergency room and served eight years as a firefighter EMT with the DeKalb County Fire Department,” Burton said. “As Oakhurst’s math cultural lead teacher and PTA staff representative, she balances her professional commitments with outdoor activities, and travels alongside her husband, daughter, Abby Lynn, and dog, Pepper.” Professional Employee of the Year: Sophia Wilder Wilder is a paraprofessional at Oakhurst Elementary.

“Through years of experience in education and Ms. Wilder’s intuitiveness, she is able to connect with her students and teach with the ease of a master teacher,” Burton said. “She balances fun and silliness with clear directions and supports that resonate with her students.”

Westchester Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Brooke Nation Nation joined CSD in 2006 and began teaching at Clairemont Elementary School. Nation is a media specialist at Westchester Elementary School. “Ms. Nation dedicated a decade to teaching kindergarten and second grade at Clairemont, where she served as a team lead and PTA representative and was honored as Teacher of the Year in 2009-10,” Burton said. She later transitioned to Westchester to serve as a media specialist, “finding fulfillment in her multifaceted roles and considering Westchester her home away from home,” Burton said. Professional Employee of the Year: Julia Walsh Walsh is a paraprofessional at Westchester Elementary. “Julia is a warm, friendly face that we love seeing each day. She always has a positive attitude and treats everyone around her with love and respect. She is an active member of Crew and leads by example each day,” Burton said.

Winnona Park Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Rachel Sigmon

Sigmon is an intervention teacher at Winnona Park Elementary School.

“Rachel’s passion for teaching emerged in second grade when she transformed her home into a makeshift classroom using her mother’s ironing board as a teacher desk,” Burton said. “Over the course of 19 years in CSD, Rachel has thrived in various roles including team lead, PBIS coach and currently MTSS lead, demonstrating her dedication to education in the community she proudly serves.”

Professional Employee of the Year: Pat Burton

Burton is a custodian at Winnona Park Elementary.

“Pat is an integral part of the Winnona Park crew from the moment she opens the building for everyone,” Burton said. “She goes above and beyond to support students, staff and parents. Pat’s work and attention to detail make the classrooms, offices, hallways and grounds safe, clean and inviting to students, teachers and staff.”

Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School Teacher of the Year: John O’Keefe O’Keefe is an ESS teacher at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School. He has been teaching for 23 years. “His educational philosophy centers around brining inspired learning into the classroom, fostering skills of safety, risk taking and joy and self-confidence for lifelong development,” Burton said. “John considers himself fortunate to discover aspects of himself in every student.” Professional Employee of the Year: Artesha Chaney Chaney is a paraprofessional at Fifth Avenue Elementary.

“Ms. Chaney is truly an icon in Decatur. She supports students throughout the city and is especially good at developing long term relationships with students,” Burton said.