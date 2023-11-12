Clarkston hopes to establish downtown development authority by end of year

Share

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston’s Planning and Economic Development Manager Adleasia “Lisa” Cameron told the city council at their regular meeting Nov. 9 that she has laid the groundwork for creating a new downtown development authority for the city.

Clarkston dissolved its previous development authority in 2021 and discussed creating a new one in 2021 and 2022.

However, Cameron says she has been mapping out boundaries for a new DDA, looking at possible zoning revisions for the area, and consulting with City Attorney Stephen Quinn. Cameron says that she will have wording to present to the city council at their next work session Nov. 28.

In the meantime, Cameron said that the city can go ahead and advertise for prospective board members for the DDA even before it is officially formed, and she has already been in discussions with developers who are interested in investing in Clarkston. Cameron mentioned at the city council’s Aug. 30 meeting that she is pursuing sources of funding for the new DDA.

Mayor Beverly Burks appeared eager to move forward at last.

“The goal is to have a DDA by the end of the year,” Burks said.

All the city business on the agenda were items that were discussed at the council’s work session Oct. 31 and placed on consent, meaning that they could be formally approved without further discussion.

Those items included:

— Allocating $240,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend the city’s weatherization program for residents.

— Agreeing to pay PivotPath, LLC $5,000 for communications services and maintaining the city’s website through Dec. 31.

— Approving an agreement with Elarbee, Thompson, Sapp & Wilson, LLP to revise the city’s personnel policies and employee handbook, with a cap of $15,000.

— Replacing a police vehicle which was totaled in an accident. In addition to the money received from the city’s insurer, Chief Christine Hudson stated that the city may be able to receive additional money from the insurer of the driver at fault.

The city will be holding a special called meeting for a Fiscal Year 2023 budget hearing on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

