Construction of phase two of South Columbia multiuse path complete

Decatur, GA — Paving work near the intersection of Derrydown Way and South Columbia Drive has been completed. The paving was part of a project to build a multiuse path from Talley Street to the East Decatur Greenway.

The path will eventually extend from Talley Street Upper Elementary School to Katie Kerr Drive. Phase one of the project was built in 2020 where the Talley Elementary School playground fronts onto South Columbia Drive. Phase two begins where phase one ended, at the maintenance driveway at Talley Elementary. Phase two of the project goes up to the first entrance of Legacy Park.

The Decatur City Commission awarded a contract at its April 3 meeting to Hasbun Construction for $537,523 for construction of phase two of the South Columbia Drive mixed-use path project, and established a project budget of $680,000. The commission also awarded a contract to AECOM Technical Services for $27,650 for construction administration services.

“This mixed-use path will generally be a 10-foot wide concrete pedestrian and bicycle facility with a five-foot landscape buffer,” Deputy City Manager David Junger previously said. “It will create a safe walking route to Legacy Park and eliminate a gap in the existing sidewalk system.”

There are a few additional projects happening in this area as well, including phase three of the South Columbia multiuse path, a new sidewalk on Derrydown Way and a stormwater drainage project. Decatur Project Civil Engineer Jennings Bells said the drainage project is still in design.

At the Aug. 7 Decatur City Commission meeting, the city commission established a project budget of $200,000 and approved an agreement with AECOM in the amount of $176,335 for phase three of the South Columbia Drive multi-use path project.

Phase three of the project will finish the design fronting Legacy Park from the park’s northern driveway to Katie Kerr Drive. It will also provide a mid-block crossing near the main entrance to Legacy Park and complete the connection to the East Decatur Greenway Path, Bell wrote in a memo. The city will also hold two public meetings to solicit general input and receive comments on the initial concept for the South Columbia Path. The commission also established a project budget in the amount of $230,000 and approved an agreement with AECOM in the amount of $213,755 for the design of a new sidewalk on Derrydown Way. The sidewalk will be on the southeast side of Derrydown between South Columbia Drive and Craigie Avenue. “General input about a sidewalk on Derrydown Way was received at a public meeting in 2020,” Bell wrote in the memo. “Based on comments received, AECOM selected the southeast side of the street to develop an initial concept plan for additional input at a proposed second public meeting. The sidewalk will be designed to minimize impacts to trees and on-street parking where possible.”

The city is hosting an open house on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6-8 p.m. in the Hawkins Dining Hall at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive to gather input on the sidewalk.

“The design will build upon a concept originally presented in 2020,” a post on a city website states. “Modifications to yards, trees, driveways, curbs, on-street parking and other features will likely be necessary.”

