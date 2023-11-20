County announces plan to close section of Clifton Springs Road, Thanksgiving sanitation schedule

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced a partial lane closure on Clifton Springs Road near Tarian Drive and Clifton Springs Way.

The closure, which will last about four weeks, will begin Monday, Nov. 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closure is part of the Alameda Trail Water Main Replacement Project.

“Signs and flaggers will be in the area during the road closure to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “For more information, visit the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].”

In other news, the county has announced its holiday sanitation collection schedule:

In observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23, sanitation collection service for residential customers will be based on the following revised collection schedule: Monday, Nov. 20 – Normal collection day. Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Normal collection day. Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Normal collection day. Thursday, Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Day observed; no collection service. Friday, Nov. 24 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Nov. 23, will be serviced on Friday, Nov. 24. The Seminole Road Landfill, and Central and North Transfer Stations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, reopening on Friday, Nov. 24, during normal operating hours. The Customer Care call center and administration building will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday Nov. 24, reopening on Monday, Nov. 27, during normal operating hours. For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division @DKalbSanitation on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.