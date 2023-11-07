16-year-old pedestrian dies in Decatur; police cite driver in unrelated crash involving pedestrian

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Police responded to a crash at East College Avenue and Commerce Drive on Monday evening, Nov. 6.

Police later confirmed the crash took the life of a 16-year-old pedestrian, one of two crashes involving pedestrians reported Monday.

“On Monday, November 06, 2023, at approximately 7:17 pm, Decatur Police responded to the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian,” Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said. “Responding officers located a 16-year-old juvenile male who was struck by a vehicle. The juvenile succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident and is deceased. The Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the scene to determine the cause of the accident.”

In an unrelated incident, a pedestrian hit earlier in the day received non-life-threatening injuries, Bender said.

A reader noticed that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on North Candler Street near Decatur First United Methodist Church. Decatur Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of North Candler Street around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 6.

“The accident investigation revealed a silver Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on North Candler Street,” Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the Jeep failed to yield to a pedestrian as they were turning left into a private driveway. The Jeep collided with the pedestrian, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Jeep received a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.”

