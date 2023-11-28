Decatur City Commission denies conditional use permit for 140-foot cell tower on Maediris Drive

Decatur City Commission denies conditional use permit for 140-foot cell tower on Maediris DriveDecatur City Hall. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Nov. 27 regular meeting, denied a conditional use permit for a cell phone tower on Maediris Drive near the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
The commission deferred the application in October, after the planning commission recommended denial of the conditional use permit. The city commission cited concerns about the extent of the cell phone coverage, the setback of the tower, and the impact on the neighborhood.
“I don’t think this is the appropriate place,” Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers said.
CitySwitch had proposed constructing a 150-foot telecommunications tower on CSX right-of-way that would be accessed by Maediris Drive. Residents spoke in opposition to the proposal during the planning commission meeting on Oct. 10, and a petition against the tower was submitted to the city with 236 signatures.
In an effort to respond to concerns raised during the planning commission meeting, CitySwitch proposed lowering the height of the tower from 150 feet with a 10-foot lighting rod to 140 feet with a six-foot lighting rod. The total height of the tower would be 146 feet.
“To that end, CitySwitch and Dish Wireless conducted additional site reconnaissance and drone imagery to determine the lowest feasible height for this tower,” the updated application states. “The revisions to tower height and lightning rod size results in a total overall height reduction by 14’ as shown on the Zoning Drawings (Exhibit B).”
During the public hearing, several residents raised concerns about the aesthetics of the tower and the visibility of it, how close the tower would be to neighboring homes and the YMCA, the impact of radio waves on the health of individuals living nearby, the need for a sizable vegetative buffer zone around the tower, and the potential installation of a generator that would emit noise in the community.
The application from CitySwitch to build the tower would have been on land in the CSX railroad right of way and would involve a modification of setback limits from the property line and a modification to the landscape buffer requirements, according to the planning commission’s staff report.
In other business:
– The city commission approved an alcoholic beverage license for Guru Restaurant and Bar, a new restaurant opening in the Cortland Decatur East mixed-use project. It will be located in a retail space next to the vehicular courtyard. The establishment is seeking an alcoholic beverage license for beer and wine beverages, and spirituous liquor beverages for consumption on premises, Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill wrote in a memo.
— The city commission approved a change order in the amount of $15,510 and an increase in the contract amount to $186,690 with AECOM for a transportation study and traffic-calming design for a portion of North Decatur Road.
“AECOM’s scope for re-visioning North Decatur Road includes project management and oversight, a traffic study of existing conditions and future traffic estimates, community engagement, including open houses and workshops, development of alternative concepts and cost estimates, and the final design recommendation,” Assistant City Manager Cara Scharer said.
About one mile of the study area is in unincorporated DeKalb County. The city anticipates the concept phase to last about 14 months. The city and DeKalb County also plan to hold another public workshop in January to discuss the findings of the transportation study, community engagement process, and share the traffic-calming recommendations and proposed next steps.
– The city commission approved the phase one traffic-calming plan for Coventry Road between Scott Boulevard and city limits.
“Working to provide accessible residential streets that are safe, comfortable, and community-friendly while accommodating the needs of all users, the recommended phase one improvements propose the following improvements from the city limits to Scott Boulevard: lane narrowing, modification of one existing speed hump to a speed table, an additional raised crosswalk, realignment of the intersections at Chelsea Drive and Kathryn Avenue so they are perpendicular with Coventry Road, and on-street parking laid out in a chicane pattern, which is a lane shift or deflection technique to encourage drivers to slow down,” Scharer said.
A new sidewalk is also proposed on the north side of the street between the city limits and North Parkwood Road.
– The city commission also approved resolutions declaring the results of the city commission and school board elections. Commissioners Tony Powers, Lesa Mayer and George Dusenbury and School Board Member James Herndon were reelected. Tracey Anderson was also elected to the school board, and several homestead exemptions related to city and school taxes were approved.
Writer Anila Yoganathan contributed to this article.
