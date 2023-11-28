Decatur City Commission denies conditional use permit for 140-foot cell tower on Maediris Drive

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Nov. 27 regular meeting, denied a conditional use permit for a cell phone tower on Maediris Drive near the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

The commission deferred the application in October, after the planning commission recommended denial of the conditional use permit. The city commission cited concerns about the extent of the cell phone coverage, the setback of the tower, and the impact on the neighborhood.

“I don’t think this is the appropriate place,” Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers said.

CitySwitch had proposed constructing a 150-foot telecommunications tower on CSX right-of-way that would be accessed by Maediris Drive. Residents spoke in opposition to the proposal during the planning commission meeting on Oct. 10, and a petition against the tower was submitted to the city with 236 signatures.

In an effort to respond to concerns raised during the planning commission meeting, CitySwitch proposed lowering the height of the tower from 150 feet with a 10-foot lighting rod to 140 feet with a six-foot lighting rod. The total height of the tower would be 146 feet.

“To that end, CitySwitch and Dish Wireless conducted additional site reconnaissance and drone imagery to determine the lowest feasible height for this tower,” the updated application states. “The revisions to tower height and lightning rod size results in a total overall height reduction by 14’ as shown on the Zoning Drawings (Exhibit B).”

During the public hearing, several residents raised concerns about the aesthetics of the tower and the visibility of it, how close the tower would be to neighboring homes and the YMCA, the impact of radio waves on the health of individuals living nearby, the need for a sizable vegetative buffer zone around the tower, and the potential installation of a generator that would emit noise in the community.