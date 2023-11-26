Decatur City Commission to consider updated CitySwitch proposal of a 140-foot cell phone tower

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 27, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The city commission will consider approving a conditional use permit for a cell phone tower near the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. The commission deferred the application in October, and the planning commission recommended denial of the conditional use permit.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/95223629480. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

CitySwitch had proposed constructing a 150-foot telecommunications tower on CSX right-of-way that would be accessed by Maediris Drive. Residents spoke in opposition to the proposal during the planning commission meeting on Oct. 10, and a petition against the tower was submitted to the city with 236 signatures.

In an effort to respond to concerns raised during the planning commission meeting, CitySwitch has proposed lowering the height of the tower from 150 feet with a 10-foot lighting rod to 140 feet with a six-foot lighting rod. The total height of the tower would be 146 feet.

“To that end, CitySwitch and Dish Wireless conducted additional site reconnaissance and drone imagery to determine the lowest feasible height for this tower,” the updated application states. “The revisions to tower height and lightning rod size results in a total overall height reduction by 14’ as shown on the Zoning Drawings (Exhibit B).”