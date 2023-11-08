Decatur City Hall will be closed in the afternoon on Nov. 10 for employee work day

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur City Hall will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, for an employee work day.

The city is trying something new to give city employees a break from meetings and give them a chance to clear their inboxes, clean their desks, and accomplish any work they need to without interruptions.

It’s unknown how often the city buildings would be closed, but City Manager Andrea Arnold anticipates City Hall would be closed at least once a year for a work day. If the work day is successful, the city will close other facilities, like public works or recreation centers, at staggered times.

For anyone needing to reach city hall on Friday afternoon, calls will be forwarded to public works.

“We want to make sure that for the public, they can continue to get any of their needs met even while we have our doors closed,” Arnold said. “We’ve heard staff say that they feel like they’re so busy, especially with meetings and obligations during the work day, that they struggle to find time to handle administrative matters or even just get their office cleaned up.”

“We’re just trying to be responsive to the concerns that we’ve heard from our employees. I think ultimately it will position our employees to be better able to serve the public if they’re able to get some of these other things squared away,” Arnold added.

