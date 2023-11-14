Decatur Dish Episode 4: Elections, Kirkwood’s favorite pet pig and more

Share

Atlanta, GA — Decatur Dish episode No. 4 is out and this week’s episode includes a discussion about your local election results, the North DeKalb Mall redevelopment, and Kirkwood’s favorite pet pig.

The Decatur Dish airs every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on Atlanta News First+. The hosts are Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and ANF Digital Multimedia Journalist Mariya Murrow.

To view all episodes of Decatur Dish, click here. The ANF app is available on RokuTV/AppleTV/Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. To download the app on the Google Play Store, click here. To download the app from the Apple Store, click here.

Join us next Tuesday for an episode about pedestrian safety in DeKalb County and the Atlanta area.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.