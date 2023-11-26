Decatur Dish: Propel ATL Executive Director Rebecca Serna discusses pedestrian safety

Share

Decatur, GA — Propel ATL Executive Director Rebecca Serna joined Decaturish for an episode of the Decatur Dish on Atlanta News First to discuss pedestrian safety in DeKalb County and the Atlanta area.

A recent report by Propel ATL found there were 38 pedestrian deaths in Atlanta in 2022, a 23 percent increase over the previous year.

The report said, “More than two-thirds of all Atlanta’s pedestrian fatalities (25 out of 38) occurred in predominantly Black neighborhoods, places with fewer features like sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes that provide pedestrians basic safety.”

The group released the study on Thursday, Nov. 16. To read the full study, click here.

During the interview with Decaturish, Serna discussed the report and its conclusions. She also discussed ways to improve pedestrian safety in the Atlanta area.

Many Decatur residents are calling for safer streets following a series of high-profile incidents. There were four pedestrian crashes on Nov. 6, including a fatal one that claimed the life of a 16-year-old. The driver in that case is facing criminal charges. In September, a driver allegedly fled the scene after striking a school crossing guard. The guard received non-life-threatening injuries, and that driver is also facing criminal charges.

Calm Decatur on Nov. 19 observed a World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. That wasn’t the only pedestrian-related vigil held in the Decatur area over the weekend. Family and friends of Quanisha Ball gathered near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Blackmon Drive on Friday, Nov. 17 for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Ball’s death. That intersection is not in the city of Decatur, but the county commissioner representing the area — Michelle Long Spears said the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to make improvements to this stretch of road.

