Decatur Dish TV show debuts on Atlanta News First streaming app

Decatur Editor's Pick

Decaturish.com Nov 2, 2023
Image provided by Atlanta News First
Decatur, GA — Atlanta News First and Decaturish recently launched a new TV show called Decatur Dish, streaming exclusively on the ANF app.

To view all episodes, click here. The ANF app is available on RokuTV/AppleTV/Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. To download the app on the Google Play Store, click here. To download the app from the Apple Store, click here.

The hosts are Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and ANF Digital Multimedia Journalist Mariya Murrow.

Each episode will consist of a recap of the biggest local news of the week, and some episodes will focus on specific topics, like local elections. Each episode will be featured in our weekly D’ish email. To sign up for that email, visit locallysourcednews.com

Here’s our most recent episode:

