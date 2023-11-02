Decatur Dish TV show debuts on Atlanta News First streaming app

Share

Decatur, GA — Atlanta News First and Decaturish recently launched a new TV show called Decatur Dish, streaming exclusively on the ANF app.

The hosts are Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and ANF Digital Multimedia Journalist Mariya Murrow.

Each episode will consist of a recap of the biggest local news of the week, and some episodes will focus on specific topics, like local elections. Each episode will be featured in our weekly D’ish email. To sign up for that email, visit locallysourcednews.com

Here’s our most recent episode:

