Decatur hosting Legacy Park parking, circulation plan open house on Dec. 6

Decatur, GA — Legacy Decatur and the city of Decatur are working to create a parking and circulation plan for Legacy Park. The city is hosting an open house on Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. in the Hawkins Dining Hall, located at the rear of the administration building at Legacy Park.

Legacy Park is located at 500 S. Columbia Drive. Legacy Decatur is the organization that oversees Legacy Park, which was formerly the United Methodist Children’s Home.

“The Legacy Park Master Plan recommends a variety of infrastructure initiatives to improve circulation and parking across the 77 acre site — new roads, pathways, permeable parking areas, and grass-structured on-street parking among them,” a post from a city website states. “Now, we’re putting a finer point on those broad ambitions with the creation of a detailed Circulation and Parking Plan.”

The Legacy Decatur board, at its Aug. 10 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing the nonprofit staff to present the contract with Atkins to the Decatur City Commission for approval. The commission approved an agreement with Atkins North America for $61,535 and set a budget of $70,000 for the design of parking and circulation improvements at Legacy Park on Aug. 21.

“This came out of our board retreat discussion about [how] we’re seeing a lot more increased activity [and] we need to have a plan for parking and circulation, especially as we have more events and as the track comes,” Legacy Decatur Executive Director Madeleine Henner previously said.

Legacy Decatur staff had considered re-striping the existing parking at the park, but the city’s public works staff said the asphalt at Legacy Park is in poor condition right now.

“When Legacy Park hosts large events and festivals, the lack of a clear parking policy leads to confusion, traffic hazards, blocked emergency lanes, and cars parked on the grass,” Henner wrote in a memo. “Legacy Decatur staff hoped that a simple restriping of approved parking areas could remedy the issue. However, staff were advised against restriping the current cracked asphalt. The incoming community and competition track as well as increased venue rentals will attract more people and more cars to the already fragile asphalt drive.”

She added that Legacy Decatur does not plan to add additional paving parking areas outside what is illustrated in the Legacy Park Master Plan.

“However, it is possible that a more efficient use of the park’s circular driveways could allow for parallel parking on existing paved areas, significantly increasing parking capacity,” Henner said.

