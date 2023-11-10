Decatur Police announce arrest in fatal shooting on Atlanta Avenue

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have announced an arrest in the case of a fatal shooting that occurred on Atlanta Avenue last month.

Decatur Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 around 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlanta Avenue. The police department idenfitied the suspect as David Denson, 41 and announced on Friday, Nov. 10, that he is in custody.

“Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” a Facebook post from the police department on Oct. 25 stated. “The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The case was being investigated by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.