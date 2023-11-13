Decatur Police say driver caused death of 16-year-old pedestrian, warrants issued

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have completed their investigation into the death of 16-year-old Kevin Valente of Scottdale, who died on Nov. 6 after a driver hit him while he was walking near the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive.

The driver stayed at the scene. That driver is now facing several charges and is currently not in custody, Sgt. John Bender said.

“In reference to the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:17 pm, the Decatur Police Department completed a thorough accident reconstruction and investigation that led to 26-year-old Jared Bradley of Decatur, Georgia being charged in this case,” Bender said. “Mr. Bradley was operating a gray BMW 330i, turning left onto East College Avenue from Commerce Drive. While turning, Mr. Bradley accelerated in a reckless manner, leaving the roadway striking and killing 16-year-old Kevin Valente of Scottdale, Georgia. Warrants have been issued for homicide by vehicle – first-degree and reckless driving against Mr. Bradley. Mr. Bradley is currently wanted on these charges and is not in custody.”

A Go Fund Me set up on behalf of Valente’s family says he was on the sidewalk when he was struck.

“Marisol Valente lost her 16-year-old son, Kevin Valente Monday night [Nov. 6],” the Go Fund Me says. “He was struck by a car while walking down a sidewalk in Decatur. Kevin was on his way to meet Marisol and walk her home from work to make sure she was safe. Marisol is enduring something no mother should have to. Please help our friend Marisol in her time of need.”

Bradley is the fourth driver accused of causing a crash involving a pedestrian on Nov. 6. The pedestrians in the other crashes on Nov. 6 received non-life-threatening injuries.

City officials are hoping a planning process funded by a grant can yield recommendations that will prevent future pedestrian crashes. For more information about that story, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.