Decatur School Board to discuss student data during retreat on Nov. 28

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 1:30-4 p.m. for a retreat. The retreat will be held in person at the Solarium, 319 W Hill Street, and virtually via Zoom.

During the retreat, the school board will discuss student data, scheduling and budgeting, and compensation reform.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the meeting agendas, click here. To join the meetings via Zoom, click here. To join by phone, dial+1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391. The school board does not typically take public comment during its retreats. The meeting is open to the public.

There currently is no additional information attached to the agenda for the retreat. The school board has started holding quarterly retreats and is using these meetings as opportunities to dig deeper into student data. At the school board’s retreat in August, the board discussed the school district’s Georgia Milestones data.

“This board has said very loudly and very clearly there is an achievement gap between the performance of our Black students and our white students,” Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker said at the Aug. 22 retreat. “For me, I need to look at this data on a cohort level because I need to look at the trends and patterns of what each is doing.”

Students in CSD are in the school system for a long period of time, and that allows Whitaker and her staff to look at student data over a period of time.

During that discussion, the board looked at math and English language arts scores by race.

“Our Black students perform significantly lower than our white students in math,” the presentation states. “Our Black students score significantly lower than our white students in ELA.”

