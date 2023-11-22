DeKalb County announces nightly North Decatur Road lane closures

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has announced nightly lane closures for North Decatur Road starting Sunday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Dec. 4.

There will be no closures on Dec. 1.

The closures will occur between North Decatur Lane and Jordan Lane. The closures will occur between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Day work will take place Monday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.,” the announcement from the county says. “The lane closures are part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II. Lane closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the lane closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

“For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].”

