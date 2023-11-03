Type to search

DeKalb County plans to close Milscott Drive through Jan. 15

DeKalb County

DeKalb County plans to close Milscott Drive through Jan. 15

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 3, 2023
Map provided by DeKalb County
Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County announced plans to close Milscott Drive starting Monday, Nov. 6, through Jan. 15 as part of the Scott Boulevard watermain replacement project.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga.– Milscott Drive, between DeKalb Industrial Way and Church Street, will be closed to through-traffic beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 through Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Local traffic will detour to Church Street. The closure is part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.