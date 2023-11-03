DeKalb County plans to close Milscott Drive through Jan. 15

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County announced plans to close Milscott Drive starting Monday, Nov. 6, through Jan. 15 as part of the Scott Boulevard watermain replacement project.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga.– Milscott Drive, between DeKalb Industrial Way and Church Street, will be closed to through-traffic beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 through Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Local traffic will detour to Church Street. The closure is part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].