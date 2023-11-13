DeKalb District Attorney announces conviction of Avondale Estates man on sexual assault charges

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — An Avondale Estates man was convicted in a case where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman behind a business, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced in a press release on Nov. 13.

A jury found Timothy Kimble, 52, guilty on Nov. 6 on charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Attempted Rape, Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rape and False Imprisonment stemming from an incident on November 26, 2022. Kimble lives in unincorporated Avondale Estates.

Kimble has been sentenced to life without parole, plus 40 years.

Here is the full press release from the District Attorney’s Office:

Decatur, Ga. – DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announces a conviction by jury trial in the case against an Avondale Estates man accused of sexually assaulting a woman behind a business. On November 6, a jury found Timothy Kimble, 52, guilty on charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Attempted Rape, Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rape and False Imprisonment stemming from an incident on November 26, 2022. According to the investigation, the victim, who is also in her 50s, met Defendant Kimble when she went out with a friend to a local bar. Defendant Kimble asked her to accompany him to another late-night spot and she agreed. Defendant Kimble followed the woman home so that she could drop off her car and ride with him. One of the victim's adult children saw them arrive at her home and feeling uneasy about the situation, wrote down Defendant Kimble's license plate number before they left together around 2:45 a.m. The victim fell asleep in the passenger seat and woke up to find Defendant Kimble had pulled over behind a car parts business on Candler Road. She asked why they were there, and Defendant Kimble pulled the victim from the car, dragged her into the alley behind the business and sexually assaulted her. She managed to get away from him and ran to a nearby business for help. Defendant Kimble drove from the scene. Using nearby cameras, investigators placed the Defendant's white car when it arrived at the business at around 3 a.m. and when it left around 3:30 a.m. Defendant Kimble had previously been convicted of rape in Kentucky in 2004. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Shondeana Morris, who presided over the trial, sentenced Defendant Kimble November 7 to life without parole plus 40 years. The case, assigned to the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit, was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Ramika Gourdine with assistance from Senior ADA Paige Boorman, DA Investigator Christopher Franklin, Victim Advocate Millicent Taylor and Victim Advocate Britney Winley. DeKalb County Police Department Detective Kadina Hardy led the initial investigation.

