DeKalb opening warming centers on Nov. 27-Nov. 29

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is opening up its warming centers this week due to the anticipated cold weather. Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Monday, Nov. 27, Tuesday, Nov. 28, and Wednesday, Nov. 29, starting at 8 p.m. each night to use at the following locations: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341 — Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

The county also provided the following winter weather tips:

With temperatures forecast below freezing during the next few nights, county officials have shared the following tips for winter weather: — Exercise safety and use proper ventilation when operating alternative heat sources, such as fireplaces and electric heaters. Do not use an oven as a heat source. Do not bring grills, generators, kerosene heaters, and other outside heating devices inside to heat a home, as they emit poisonous carbon monoxide. — Keep pets inside. If animals must remain outside, ensure their food and water is not frozen. — Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses. Detaching the hose allows water to drain from the pipe. Otherwise, a hard freeze can burst either the faucet or the pipe. — Insulate pipes or faucets in unheated areas such as garages or crawl spaces by wrapping them. — Know the location of the house master water shutoff valve in case of burst pipes. It may be near the water heater, washing machine or located where the water line enters the house from the street. — Leave a pencil-lead-thin stream of water flowing from faucets during the worst of a cold spell. Running water has less of a chance of freezing. — If a pipe freezes, do not try to thaw it using a torch with an open flame. This is a fire hazard, and it could also melt pipe solder or burst the pipe. The safest tool is a hair dryer with a low heat setting. Wave the warm air back and forth along the pipe, not on one spot. — Check on elderly neighbors. — Visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather to: Sign up for DeKalb County’s high-speed emergency notification system, CodeRED, which can quickly deliver time-sensitive messages via voice, email, and text to targeted areas of the county during emergency situations and see a list of warming centers open Nov. 27, Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 starting at 8 p.m. each night.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.