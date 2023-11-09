DeKalb property tax office extends hours through Nov. 15

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office will have extended hours at the property tax office located 4380 Memorial Dr. in Decatur, now through Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., a press release says.

The press release says, “Satellite offices are open until 4:30 p.m.; all offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.”

Here’s more information from the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office:

Walk-in customers paying their property tax bills at the Memorial Dr. office will temporarily use the UGA Extension office entrance at the front of the building. Disabled customers may still use the main entrance off Northern Ave. To avoid long lines and wait times, payments can be made online, by phone or by drop box at any three tax office locations. “Each year we see an influx of walk-in customers, and many are unaware of the automated payment systems we have in place to save time and resources. Online payment, pay-by-phone and drop box methods should strongly be considered as an alternative to mail,” said Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson. “I encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and make payments before the November 15 deadline to avoid delays.”

What taxpayers should know before visiting a tax office location to pay their bill: — Second installment is due Nov. 15. City of Atlanta/DeKalb full payment due is Nov. 15. City of Brookhaven and City of Tucker one-time supplemental bills are due Nov. 15; those bills are separate from the county property tax bill. — Prior year, outstanding taxes must be paid in full in order to pay current year taxes. If a property is scheduled for tax sale, please call 404-298-3053 for delinquent payment options. — Bring your tax bill stub and a valid Georgia ID or Georgia driver’s license. — Acceptable payment methods include a credit/debit card, cash, check or money order. Processing fees apply for credit/debit card payments. There is no fee for paying by e-Check, but the payment vendor’s processing time is four (4) business days when paying by check. — Parking is available near the UGA Extension Service lot facing Memorial Drive. Disabled customers may use the Property Tax entrance off Northern Ave. — Security screening is required for service. To avoid long lines, wait times and late fees, please consider the following payment methods: — Online: publicaccess.dekalbtax.org. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no fee for paying by e-Check, but the payment vendor’s processing time is four (4) business days when paying by check. — Drop box: 24-hour drop box available at all three office locations. Payment must be placed in the box by the due date; cash is not accepted. — Pay-by-phone: Call 770-336-7500, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no service fee for paying by check. — In person: Offices located at 3653 Clairmont Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30034 in South DeKalb Mall, and 4380 Memorial Dr., Decatur, GA 30032. — Mail: Mailed payment must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the due date to avoid late fees; metered or kiosk postage dates are not accepted as proof of timely payment. We encourage customers to consider other payment methods to avoid mail delivery issues. Payments made by check may take up to four (4) business days to appear on the website. Due to volume, payments received by mail during payment season may take up to a week or longer to post once received. This year, City of Tucker property owners received a one-time supplemental bill to collect for services taken over by the city as of July 1, 2023. City of Brookhaven property owners also received a one-time supplemental tax bill for an adjustment to the city’s stormwater rate as approved by the mayor and council. The one-time supplemental tax bill is due Nov. 15. Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the owner of the responsibility to pay taxes due. Property owners who have not received their bill may contact the tax office for assistance or access a copy of their bill online at https://publicaccess.dekalbtax.org. For more information about the Tax Commissioner’s office, please visit www.dekalbtax.org. For updates from the tax office, follow @dekalbtaxga on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

