DeKalb School Board will consider $35 million contract for roof, HVAC repairs

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb School Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 13, and will consider a $35 million contract for HVAC and roof repair work at four schools.

The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at the district’s central offices, located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The meeting will also be live-streamed. To view the live stream, click here. To see the meeting agenda, click here.

The school board is considering awarding the $35 million contract to F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates, LLC, who will be tasked with HVAC repairs and roofing work at Chapel Hill Middle School, Stephenson Middle School, Druid Hills Middle School and Columbia Elementary School.

In other board business:

— The board will consider approving a $750,000 worth of contracts with 22nd Century Technologies, Inc., Abacus Corporation, COGENT Infotech Corporation, Corporate Temps, Inc., Howroyd-Wright Employment Agencies, Inc. dba AppleOne Employment Services, Robert Half, Tryfacta, Inc., US Tech Solutions, Inc., for temporary staffing services. The services are on an “as-needed” basis for the district’s finance department.

— The board will consider approving an application to the Georgia Department of Education for site approval for an addition and/or modernization of Cross Keys High School.

— The board will consider approving a $250,000 contract with Canty Consulting Services. The contract is for “administrative and compliance support for the implementation of the Davis Bacon Wage Rate requirements for approved construction projects.”

— The board will consider spending $315,000 to purchase band uniforms for Chamblee High School, Clarkston High School, Redan High School, and Stephenson High School.

— The board will consider spending $3.7 million to purchase musical instruments for students.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.