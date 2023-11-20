DeKalb will repair sewer main near Peavine Creek

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will begin work to repair 300 feet of broken sewer pipe near Peavine Creek starting next month.

The section is near Harvard and Emory roads.

“The repair will be performed using a cured-in-place pipe replacement, which will require minimal excavation. This work is expected to begin Dec. 6, 2023, and will be completed by Jan. 11, 2024, weather permitting,” the announcement from the county says. “SAK Construction, working on behalf of DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM), will perform the repair.”

The county says residents should expect “increased traffic” as a result of the project.

“For more information, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected],” the announcement from the county says.

