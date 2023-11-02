Fire damages historic office building in Decatur

Share

By Dan Whisenhunt and Zoe Seiler

Decatur, GA — An Oct. 30 fire did an unspecified amount of damage to a historic office building in downtown Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department has not responded to questions from Decaturish about the fire at The Blair Building, a pink-painted structure located at 215 Church Street behind Twain’s restaurant. When a reporter visited on Nov. 1, they observed smoke damage on the side of the building and a boarded-up window.

Gene Kansas, the building owner, told Decaturish via email, “There was a small fire early in the morning on the 30th, and we’re grateful no one was hurt. The fire department did a great job. We will be making repairs and will have a better understanding of our timeline in the upcoming month.”

Kansas was not available to answer additional questions. It’s unclear what caused the fire or whether any of the tenants were displaced. Decaturish.com filed an open records request with the city of Decatur seeking more information about what happened.

The Blair Building was constructed in 1939 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building spans 12,500 square feet and two floors. It has been an office building for over 80 years and all the offices have been leased to a variety of companies. According to the Blair Building website, the building is a “stunning example of Streamline Moderne architecture and one of only two buildings of its kind in the city.”

In 2022, Gene Kansas Commercial Real Estate announced a modernization and renovation project for the building. Kansas purchased The Blair in 2021.

