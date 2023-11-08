From a community supporter: Corner Slice Debuts New Dining Area & Arcade

Share

Special promotional content provided by Corner Slice

Atlanta, GA – Corner Slice, a family-run Detroit-style pizza shop in Oakhurst, is celebrating their first anniversary with a brand-new dining room and arcade games!

The Oakhurst eatery, opened by Ben & Kimberly Horgan in 2022, quickly enjoyed success as a neighborhood favorite. Even after nearly a year in business, it’s not unusual for the College Ave hotspot to close early because, as their Instagram account says, “y’all ate all the pizza!”

If anything was missing from this family-friendly pizzeria, it was seating space – but not anymore. Their newly renovated dining area adds 45 more seats, with plenty of space for families and larger groups.

“Making more room for seating was always in the plan,” says owner Ben Horgan, “and we’re excited to finally open the dining area. No more fighting over the one table in the building big enough to fit your whole family, we’ve got plenty of tables now!”

Corner Slice specializes in Detroit-style pizza, with thick, fluffy crusts and towering walls of crispy cheese. They also offer Bar Pies, a thin-pan pizza packed with flavor. Choose from one of their specialty pies – like the fan fav Cerritos Pie topped with garlic butter, whipped ricotta and hot honey – or build your own from their selection of fresh toppings.

Not in the mood for pizza? Try a Meatball Parm sandwich on house-baked focaccia bread or snack on some crispy Buffalo wings. Need to eat more veggies? Order their seasonal Fall Panzanela Salad with Pink Lady apples, house-made croutons and an apple cider vinaigrette. Vegan and gluten-free options are available upon request, so those with limited diets (or your picky toddler) will definitely find something to enjoy.

The new dining area is open daily now, and available to host your next birthday party, team banquet, or holiday gathering. Reach out to [email protected] for booking information and availability.

Corner Slice is open seven days a week, serving up slices Mon – Wed, 4 – 9 pm, Thurs 11:30 am – 9 pm, Fri & Sat 11:30 am – 10 pm and Sun 12 – 8 pm. Stop by on Wednesdays for half-off bottles of wine or drink up a few $5 pints every Thursday!

Order online at www.cornersliceatl.com.