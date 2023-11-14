Investigators looking into cause of fire at historical home in Stone Mountain Park

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey, contributor

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Investigators are looking into what caused a large fire to break out early Tuesday morning at the historical Dickey House at Stone Mountain State Park.

DeKalb Fire Rescue Department says a call came in around 3:20 a.m. for a structure fire at 1060 John B. Gordon Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming through the roof of the home.

This happened at the Dickey House, a historical home on the property of Stone Mountain State Park. The DeKalb Fire captain says the house was under renovation and no one was living there.

The fire is now out and no injuries were reported.

“Preliminary investigation looks like it probably will be a total loss,” said Captain Jaeson Daniels, DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department. “I’m not sure of which parts in the lower part of the home that do not have as much fire damage, but as far as the home goes, I believe it will be a total loss.”

Arson investigators are working to figure out if it was deliberately set.

According to the Society of Architectural Historians, the Dickey House dates to the 1840s.

“In 1961, the Dickey House (also known as the Charles Milton Davis House and the Spring Creek Plantation House), was relocated in 1961 from its original location in Albany, Georgia, to serve as the centerpiece of a recreated antebellum plantation at the newly established Stone Mountain State Park,” the Society of Architectural Historians website says.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.