LifeLine Animal Project reduces adoption fees to $25 for month of November

DeKalb County, GA — LifeLine Animal Project, the non-profit organization that manages the county animal shelters for Fulton and DeKalb, has reduced all adoptions to $25 for the remainder of November.

“The offer is being extended, in part, to help prepare for the opening of a new Fulton County Animal Services shelter in early December,” a press release from LifeLine states. “LifeLine must find homes for as many animals as possible before the current Fulton County shelter at 860 Marietta Boulevard and the overflow Midtown facility at 981 Howell Mill Road NW are permanently closed.”

Animals can be adopted at all LifeLine locations. DeKalb County Animal Services is working to reduce its animal population by 450 by the end of December. There are currently 524 animals at the DeKalb shelter.

All $25 adoptions include pet vaccines, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.

LifeLine is also encouraging people to foster animals during the holidays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1 as part of the shelter’s Pawlidays program.

As part of the program, LifeLine will match individuals with compatible dogs from the DeKalb and Fulton County shelters to take home for two weeks.

“LifeLine will provide the support and all needed supplies, such as food, a bowl and a crate,” the press release states. “All you have to do is provide love. Spots are limited to 50 homes and fill up quickly. For more information or to sign up, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/home-for-the-pawlidays”

