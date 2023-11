(LIVE) Nov. 7 Election results

Share

Decatur, GA — Polls have closed in the Nov. 7 municipal elections and the results are trickling in. Here are the results as of 8:30 p.m.

To support our election coverage by donating to our fall fundraiser, click here.

To see the latest election results, click here.

Results of note:

— The current results on the DeKalb Elections website are early voting totals.

— Incumbent Atlanta Board of Education member Michelle Olympiadis, District 3, is losing to challenger Ken Zeff, who has 59.14 percent of the early vote totals.

— John Park currently leads the Brookhaven mayoral race, with 46.2 percent of the vote.

— Incumbent Clarkston City Council members Awet Eyasu and Debra Johnson are in the lead among the six candidates running. Incumbent Councilmember Laura Hopkins trails two other council members.

— Tracey Anderson is ahead of India Epps in the race for City Schools of Decatur Board of Education District 2, Post B. She currently has 51.8 percent of the vote.

— Incumbent Stone Mountain city councilmembers Gina Stroud-Cox and Clint Monroe are trailing their challengers.

— Incumbent Tucker City Councilmember Virginia Reece is leading her opponent Karen Berry with 81.15% of the vote

— Vinh Nguyen leads the race for Tucker City Council District 2, Post 2.

— Amy Trocchi leads Simone Pacely in the race for Tucker City Council District 3, Post 2.

— DeKalb County SPLOST and Homestead Tax exemptions as well as the City Schools of Decatur homestead tax exemption are all passing by an overwhelming margin.

Board of Education Member District 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 12 of 12 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 964 33 0 997 / 27,180 3.67%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Michelle Olympiadis (I) 0 372 19 0 391 40.86% Ken Zeff 0 552 14 0 566 59.14% Total Votes 0 924 33 0 957

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 3 0 0 3

Board of Education Member, District 7 (At Large) (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 14 of 14 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 966 33 0 999 / 30,014 3.33%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Alfred “Shivy” Brooks 0 448 11 0 459 48.32% Tamara Jones (I) 0 435 22 0 457 48.11% William Sardin 0 34 0 0 34 3.58% Total Votes 0 917 33 0 950

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 3 0 0 3

Board of Education Member, District 9 (At Large) (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 14 of 14 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 966 33 0 999 / 30,014 3.33%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Jessica Johnson (I) 0 508 19 0 527 56.48% Nkoyo Effiong Lewis 0 394 12 0 406 43.52% Total Votes 0 902 31 0 933

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 4 0 0 4

Mayor – Avondale Estates (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 113 9 0 122 / 3,127 3.90%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Jonathan Elmore (I) 0 92 7 0 99 100.00% Total Votes 0 92 7 0 99

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 9 0 0 9

Avondale City Commissioner (VF2) (Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 113 9 0 122 / 3,127 3.90%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Graham Reiney 0 98 7 0 105 50.48% Michael Smith 0 97 6 0 103 49.52% Total Votes 0 195 13 0 208

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 4 0 0 4

Mayor – Brookhaven (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 14 of 14 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 2,374 60 0 2,434 / 32,861 7.41%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Mark Douglas Frost 0 576 12 0 588 24.30% Lauren Kiefer 0 666 17 0 683 28.22% Hilerie Lind 0 29 0 0 29 1.20% H.J. “John” Park 0 1,091 29 0 1,120 46.28% Total Votes 0 2,362 58 0 2,420

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 2 1 0 3

Brookhaven City Council, District 1 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 1,074 29 0 1,103 / 10,938 10.08%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Alan Cole 0 129 2 0 131 12.03% Michael Diaz 0 479 15 0 494 45.36% Linley Jones (I) 0 452 12 0 464 42.61% Total Votes 0 1,060 29 0 1,089

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 3 0 0 3

Brookhaven City Council, District 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 485 17 0 502 / 7,841 6.40%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Madeleine N. Simmons (I) 0 390 14 0 404 100.00% Total Votes 0 390 14 0 404

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 25 1 0 26

Brookhaven City Council, District 2 (Special) (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 658 12 0 670 / 8,313 8.06%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Blake Beyer 0 275 5 0 280 42.62% Jen Owens 0 370 7 0 377 57.38% Total Votes 0 645 12 0 657

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 2 0 0 2

Chamblee City Council, District 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 510 17 0 527 / 13,151 4.01%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Michael Braun 0 192 10 0 202 39.69% Leslie C. Robson (I) 0 302 5 0 307 60.31% Total Votes 0 494 15 0 509

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 3 1 0 4

Chamblee City Council, District 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 510 17 0 527 / 13,151 4.01%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Ben Quackenbush 0 150 5 0 155 31.31% Paul Stovall (I) 0 332 8 0 340 68.69% Total Votes 0 482 13 0 495

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 4 0 0 4

Chamblee City Council, District 4 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 510 17 0 527 / 13,151 4.01%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Elmer L. Veith (I) 0 428 9 0 437 100.00% Total Votes 0 428 9 0 437

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 17 1 0 18

Clarkston City Council (VF3) (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 216 3 0 219 / 6,055 3.62%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Krista Durant 0 36 0 0 36 6.84% Awet “Howard” Eyasu (I) 0 127 0 0 127 24.14% Laura C. Hopkins (I) 0 62 0 0 62 11.79% Charles B. Jenkins 0 65 1 0 66 12.55% Debra D. Johnson (I) 0 121 0 0 121 23.00% Dean Sumner Moore 0 45 2 0 47 8.94% Mark W. Perkins 0 64 3 0 67 12.74% Total Votes 0 520 6 0 526

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 3 0 0 3

Decatur City Commissioner, At Large (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 627 51 0 678 / 19,324 3.51%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Anthony “Tony” Powers (I) 0 571 47 0 618 100.00% Total Votes 0 571 47 0 618

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 10 1 0 11

Decatur City Commissioner District 1, Post B (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 338 35 0 373 / 9,306 4.01%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total George Dusenbury (I) 0 302 30 0 332 100.00% Total Votes 0 302 30 0 332

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Decatur City Commissioner District 2, Post B (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 289 16 0 305 / 10,018 3.04%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Lesa Mayer (I) 0 261 13 0 274 100.00% Total Votes 0 261 13 0 274

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 4 2 0 6

Decatur City Board of Education, District 1 Post B (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 338 35 0 373 / 9,306 4.01%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total James H. Herndon (I) 0 287 29 0 316 100.00% Total Votes 0 287 29 0 316

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 2 0 0 2

Decatur City Board of Education District 2, Post B (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 289 16 0 305 / 10,018 3.04%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Tracey Anderson 0 143 9 0 152 51.88% India Phipps Epps 0 134 7 0 141 48.12% Total Votes 0 277 16 0 293

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 1 0 0 1

Mayor – Doraville (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 172 6 0 178 / 4,292 4.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Joseph Geierman (I) 0 131 5 0 136 80.95% Tom Hart 0 31 1 0 32 19.05% Total Votes 0 162 6 0 168

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 3 0 0 3

Doraville City Council, District 1 Post 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 172 6 0 178 / 4,292 4.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Andy Yeoman (I) 0 137 5 0 142 100.00% Total Votes 0 137 5 0 142

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 4 0 0 4

Doraville City Council, District 1 Post 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 172 6 0 178 / 4,292 4.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Warren Simmons (I) 0 135 5 0 140 100.00% Total Votes 0 135 5 0 140

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 4 0 0 4

Doraville City Council, District 2 Post 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 172 6 0 178 / 4,292 4.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Carrie Armistead 0 89 3 0 92 52.57% Ben Crawford 0 31 3 0 34 19.43% MD Naser 0 49 0 0 49 28.00% Total Votes 0 169 6 0 175

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Mayor – Dunwoody (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 13 of 13 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 3,714 84 0 3,798 / 30,920 12.28%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Lynn Deutsch (I) 0 3,250 67 0 3,317 100.00% Total Votes 0 3,250 67 0 3,317

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 151 5 0 156

Dunwoody City Council, District 1 Post 4 At Large (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 13 of 13 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 3,714 84 0 3,798 / 30,920 12.28%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Stacey Harris (I) 0 2,712 62 0 2,774 79.53% Chris Ozor 0 698 16 0 714 20.47% Total Votes 0 3,410 78 0 3,488

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 18 3 0 21

Dunwoody City Council, District 2 Post 5 At Large (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 13 of 13 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 3,714 84 0 3,798 / 30,920 12.28%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Marianella Lopez 0 977 16 0 993 28.16% Joe Seconder (I) 0 2,470 63 0 2,533 71.84% Total Votes 0 3,447 79 0 3,526

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 13 2 0 15

Dunwoody City Council, District 3 Post 6 At Large (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 13 of 13 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 3,714 84 0 3,798 / 30,920 12.28%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total John Heneghan (I) 0 3,233 66 0 3,299 100.00% Total Votes 0 3,233 66 0 3,299

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 45 2 0 47

Mayor – Lithonia (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 17 1 0 18 / 1,571 1.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Shameka S. Reynolds (I) 0 14 1 0 15 100.00% Total Votes 0 14 1 0 15

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Lithonia City Council (VF2) (Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 17 1 0 18 / 1,571 1.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total William “Ric” Dodd 0 6 0 0 6 21.43% Darold P. Honore, Jr. (I) 0 8 1 0 9 32.14% Fred Westbrook 0 4 0 0 4 14.29% Vanneriah Wynn (I) 0 8 1 0 9 32.14% Total Votes 0 26 2 0 28

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 1 0 0 1

Mayor – Pine Lake (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 12 1 0 13 / 572 2.27%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Brandy M. Hall 0 10 0 0 10 76.92% Moira Nelligan 0 2 1 0 3 23.08% Total Votes 0 12 1 0 13

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Pine Lake City Council (VF2) (Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 12 1 0 13 / 572 2.27%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Nivea Castro (I) 0 10 0 0 10 40.00% Jeff Goldberg 0 5 1 0 6 24.00% Thomas Torrent 0 8 1 0 9 36.00% Total Votes 0 23 2 0 25

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Stone Mountain City Council Member, Post 1 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 134 2 0 136 / 4,323 3.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Anita Bass 0 58 0 0 58 43.28% Gina Stroud Cox (I) 0 37 2 0 39 29.10% Beverly Howard Patterson 0 29 0 0 29 21.64% Mike Schaaphok 0 8 0 0 8 5.97% Total Votes 0 132 2 0 134

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Stone Mountain City Council Member, Post 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 134 2 0 136 / 4,323 3.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Mark Marianos 0 58 0 0 58 43.94% Clint Monroe (I) 0 47 1 0 48 36.36% Hannah Pizano 0 25 1 0 26 19.70% Total Votes 0 130 2 0 132

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 1 0 0 1

Stone Mountain City Council Member, Post 3 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 134 2 0 136 / 4,323 3.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Grace Kelly 0 33 0 0 33 25.00% Richard Mailman 0 20 1 0 21 15.91% India Pullin 0 33 1 0 34 25.76% Ryan M. Smith 0 44 0 0 44 33.33% Total Votes 0 130 2 0 132

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Mayor – Stonecrest (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 1,944 34 0 1,978 / 40,774 4.85%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Diane Adoma 0 331 7 0 338 17.21% Jazzmin Cobble (I) 0 1,331 23 0 1,354 68.94% Kirby Frazier, Jr. 0 38 1 0 39 1.99% Dele Lowman 0 202 3 0 205 10.44% Bernard Smith, Jr. 0 28 0 0 28 1.43% Total Votes 0 1,930 34 0 1,964

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 2 0 0 2

Stonecrest City Councilmember, District Post 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 389 9 0 398 / 8,822 4.51%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Terry Fye 0 132 3 0 135 34.35% Belinda Hull 0 118 3 0 121 30.79% Rob Turner (I) 0 134 3 0 137 34.86% Total Votes 0 384 9 0 393

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 2 0 0 2

Stonecrest City Councilmember, District Post 4 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 562 10 0 572 / 8,063 7.09%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Malaika “Wells” Geuka 0 208 4 0 212 37.59% George Turner (I) 0 346 6 0 352 62.41% Total Votes 0 554 10 0 564

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 1 0 0 1

Tucker City Council Member, District 1 Post 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 431 32 0 463 / 9,000 5.14%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Karen Berry 0 83 2 0 85 18.85% Virginia Rece (I) 0 338 28 0 366 81.15% Total Votes 0 421 30 0 451

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 1 2 0 3

Tucker City Council Member, District 2 Post 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 366 18 0 384 / 7,441 5.16%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Patrice Cosby 0 79 1 0 80 21.39% Vinh Nguyen 0 168 14 0 182 48.66% Derik N. West 0 109 3 0 112 29.95% Total Votes 0 356 18 0 374

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 2 0 0 2

Tucker City Council Member, District 3 Post 2 (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 612 16 0 628 / 8,977 7.00%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Simone Pacely 0 188 4 0 192 31.58% Amy O. Trocchi 0 404 12 0 416 68.42% Total Votes 0 592 16 0 608

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 8 0 0 8

County EHOST (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 191 of 191 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 20,242 659 0 20,901 / 506,088 4.13%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 15,070 519 0 15,589 75.97% No 0 4,806 124 0 4,930 24.03% Total Votes 0 19,876 643 0 20,519

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

County SPLOST (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 191 of 191 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 20,242 659 0 20,901 / 506,088 4.13%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 12,810 383 0 13,193 73.45% No 0 4,638 130 0 4,768 26.55% Total Votes 0 17,448 513 0 17,961

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

DeKalb Co. Homestead Exemption – 65+ (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 176 of 176 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 18,649 576 0 19,225 / 456,750 4.21%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 16,031 495 0 16,526 87.17% No 0 2,365 67 0 2,432 12.83% Total Votes 0 18,396 562 0 18,958

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

DCSD Homestead Exemption – 62+ (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 176 of 176 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 18,649 576 0 19,225 / 456,750 4.21%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 15,486 471 0 15,957 84.59% No 0 2,820 87 0 2,907 15.41% Total Votes 0 18,306 558 0 18,864

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

DCSD Homestead Exemption – 65+ (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 176 of 176 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 18,649 576 0 19,225 / 456,750 4.21%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 15,734 480 0 16,214 85.80% No 0 2,608 75 0 2,683 14.20% Total Votes 0 18,342 555 0 18,897

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Brookhaven Floating Homestead Exemption (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 14 of 14 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 2,374 60 0 2,434 / 32,861 7.41%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 1,031 27 0 1,058 45.25% No 0 1,248 32 0 1,280 54.75% Total Votes 0 2,279 59 0 2,338

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Decatur General Homestead Exemption (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 627 51 0 678 / 19,324 3.51%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 586 44 0 630 94.03% No 0 34 6 0 40 5.97% Total Votes 0 620 50 0 670

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Decatur Homestead Exemption – 65+ (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 627 51 0 678 / 19,324 3.51%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 583 44 0 627 93.03% No 0 42 5 0 47 6.97% Total Votes 0 625 49 0 674

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Decatur New Homestead Exemption (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 627 51 0 678 / 19,324 3.51%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 519 44 0 563 84.92% No 0 94 6 0 100 15.08% Total Votes 0 613 50 0 663

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Decatur Homestead Exemption – 62+ (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 627 51 0 678 / 19,324 3.51%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 584 48 0 632 93.63% No 0 41 2 0 43 6.37% Total Votes 0 625 50 0 675

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Decatur Independent School District Homestead Exemption (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 627 51 0 678 / 19,324 3.51%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 550 41 0 591 88.08% No 0 74 6 0 80 11.92% Total Votes 0 624 47 0 671

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Doraville Bond Referendum (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 172 6 0 178 / 4,292 4.15%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 117 3 0 120 69.36% No 0 50 3 0 53 30.64% Total Votes 0 167 6 0 173

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Dunwoody General Obligation Bond Referendum (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 13 of 13 (100.00%)

Election Day Advance Voti Absentee by Provisional Total Times Cast 0 3,714 84 0 3,798 / 30,920 12.28%

Candidate Party Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Yes 0 1,642 30 0 1,672 44.21% No 0 2,058 52 0 2,110 55.79% Total Votes 0 3,700 82 0 3,782

Election Day Advance Voting Absentee by Mail Provisional Total Unresolved Write-In 0 0 0 0 0

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.